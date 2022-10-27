Currently basking in the acclaim for her wildly successful new album, Taylor Swift found time to make a surprise appearance at a Bon Iver show.

The pop saw stopped by the indie folk icon’s performance at London’s OVO Arena Wembley on Wednesday to duet ‘Exile’ together in person for the first time.

Aaron Dessner, The National musician and producer of Swift’s 2020 albums folklore and evermore, also joined the pair onstage.

Until now, Swift and Vernon had only previously performed ‘Exile’ together virtually for the Disney+ documentary Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions.

While accepting her award for Album of the Year at the 2021 Grammys, Swift even endearingly said in reference to Vernon, “I’m so excited to meet you someday.”

After bringing Swift onstage, Vernon hailed his collaborator, calling her “the most talented person in the world.” She responded in kind, insisting Vernon was actually “the most talented person in the world,” before quickly saying the same about Dessner.

It comes after Swift finally released her 10th studio album, Midnights, last week, after weeks of intense buildup. The singer-songwriter first confirmed the album onstage at the MTV Video Music Awards back in August, and would go on to describe it as “the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life.”

Midnights has unsurprisingly already broken several records, while also earning positive reviews from critics. “Taylor Swift’s Midnights is the mastermind’s ultimate power move,” Rolling Stone‘s Rob Sheffield said in a glowing appraisal.

“More interested in setting atmosphere than chasing trends, Taylor Swift’s 10th album pursues a newly subdued and amorphous pop sound,” Pitchfork noted in a considered review.

Despite being released at the end of October, Midnights is already set to be one of the year’s biggest-selling albums.

