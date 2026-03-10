A film about the origin story of Bon Jovi is in the works, with the full backing of the band’s iconic frontman Jon Bon Jovi.

As per Rolling Stone, the film is confirmed to be in the works with Jon Bon Jovi’s involvement.

Universal Pictures is producing the musical biopic, with the upcoming film reportedly having full access to Bon Jovi’s music library.

That means band classic such as “Livin’ on a Prayer”, “Wanted Dead or Alive”, “You Give Love a Bad Name”, and “Bad Medicine” will be able to be used in the biopic, which is produced by Kevin J. Walsh and Gotham Chopra.

Chopra has previous with the band, producing the four-part Hulu documentary Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story, which was released in 2024.

That doco also had the involvement of Jon Bon Jovi, who made himself available for interviews and shared personal details about myriad issues, including voice struggles and the surgery he underwent to fix them.

“I don’t have a messiah complex,” Jon Bon Kovi said in one emotional interview. “Anyway, that’s why the legacy matters.”

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

Bon Jovi are still going strong all these years later.

The New Jersey-born band marked their 40th anniversary in 2024 with a new album, Forever, and followed that up last year by announcing their return to live music.

Bon Jovi will play their first shows in four years this July with a string of performances at New York City’s iconic Madison Square Garden, as well as a visit to the UK for a run of shows.