Bon Jovi are set to revisit their 2024 album Forever with an impressive roster of guest collaborators for the upcoming Forever (Legendary Edition), due for release on October 24th.

The project emerged from necessity during Jon Bon Jovi’s vocal cord surgery recovery, transforming what could have been a career setback into an opportunity for artistic collaboration.

The most notable pairing sees two New Jersey legends joining forces, with Bruce Springsteen lending his voice to a rerecording of “Hollow Man”, which originally closed Bon Jovi’s 2024 LP.

Jon Bon Jovi’s candid explanation of the album’s origins reveals the personal challenges behind the project. “This album is more than just a collection of collaborations; it is an album borne out of necessity,” he shared in a statement. “My vocal cord surgery and subsequent rehab was a well-documented journey that played out while releasing Forever in June 2024. I was singing well enough in the studio for the recording, but the vocal demands and rigors of touring were still out of reach for me. Without the ability to tour or promote an album we were all very proud of, I decided to call on some friends to help me in my time of need.”

The stellar lineup for Forever (Legendary Edition) extends far beyond Springsteen’s contribution. Jason Isbell features on “Waves”, a track he also co-wrote, whilst other notable collaborators include Jelly Roll, Avril Lavigne, Lainey Wilson, Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott, The War & Treaty, Robbie Williams, James Bay, Marcus King, Carin León, Ryan Tedder, and Billy Falcon.

Several of these artists previously demonstrated their support for Bon Jovi during the 2024 MusiCares Person of the Year gala.

“All are great singers, artists, and also just great people,” Jon Bon Jovi added. “The result is an album with a new viewpoint and new spirit — a collaboration album that proves we all get by in this world with a little help from our friends. I feel tremendous joy and gratitude releasing this album and I think it shows in the music. I can say with certainty that there is always something bigger than ME, and that’s WE.”

Forever (Legendary Edition) is available for pre-order now.