The 2025 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, featuring top Australian acts, has canceled the remainder of its weekend.

The event in Manchester, Tennessee, kicked off on Thursday on schedule with Australian EDM star Dom Dolla headlining the night alongside country music giant Luke Combs. But torrential rain on Friday postponed the day’s events and forced organisers to cancel the remainder of the festival.

“We are beyond gutted, but we must make the safest decision and cancel the remainder of Bonnaroo,” a push alert from the festival app read. A lengthy statement on the festival site continued.

“Today, the National Weather Service provided us with an updated forecast with significant and steady precipitation that will produce deteriorating camping and egress conditions in the coming days,” organisers said. “We are going to make things right with you, and you will find refund information at the end of this message, but let’s start with the next steps.

“The number one thing we need from the Bonnaroo community is patience. Some of your fellow campers’ sites are in rough shape. The rain has settled in areas and made certain parts of Outeroo difficult to manage. We’d like to prioritize getting those folks as well as those with accessibility needs off The Farm as soon as possible this evening. To do this, we ask that if your campsite is in good shape or if you’re in an RV or pre-pitched accommodation, please consider spending the night with us and we’ll start working to get you out of here safely tomorrow.

“We will continue to operate as usual in Outeroo including food vendors and all health and safety infrastructure. We have put our hearts and souls into making this weekend the most special one of the year, and cannot express how crushed we are to have to make this decision. Thank you in advance for your patience, your positivity and your unfailing Bonnaroovian spirit.”

The headlining acts on the three remaining days included global headliners Tyler, The Creator, Olivia Rodrigo, Hozier, John Summit, Avril Lavigne, Glass Animals, Vampire Weekend, Justice, and Queens of the Stone Age.

Rock powerhouse King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard adds to the Australian presence with their “Roo Residency,” delivering three sets across three days.

Refund information is available here.