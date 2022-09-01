More than 50 years on from her groundbreaking debut album, and five years on from her last Australian visit, iconic blues musician Bonnie Raitt has announced her return to local shores.

Kicking off her career with the release of her self-titled debut album back in 1971, Bonnie Raitt has spent more than five decades as one of the most beloved and well-respected artists on the blues scene.

With 18 albums, a Grammy Award, and numerous classic tracks to her name (including ‘Something To Talk About’, ‘Love Sneakin’ Up On You’, and the enduring ‘I Can’t Make You Love Me’), even mere mention of Raitt’s name is one that evokes a sense of reverence at her acclaimed and storied career.

Earlier this year, Raitt released her latest album, Just Like That…. Her first since 2016’s Dig In Deep, the record was an immediate success, going on to hit #4 on the Australian Jazz and Blues Albums chart, and hitting the top ten on the US charts, proving that even after numerous decades in the game, she’s still delivering some of her best work.

Check out ‘Made Up Mind’ by Bonnie Raitt:

Now, Australian fans are set to get a chance to see the iconic Bonnie Raitt when she visits Australian shores in 2023. Her first visit to the country since 2017, these upcoming tour dates will serve as a powerful double bill, with Raitt joined by the inimitable Mavis Staples once again.

Like Raitt, Staples’ career is one that is acclaimed as it is enduring, with more than 70 years spent as one of the most prominent and renowned voices in the blues and gospel genres. A member of the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, a multiple Grammy Award-winner, and often regarded as one of the greatest singers of all time, Staples’ upcoming visit to Australia will serve as her first since 2020.

Together, the pair will play two massive shows in Melbourne and Sydney, hitting up the Palais Theatre on April 5th, 2023, before wrapping up their headline dates at the Darling Harbour Theatre on April 7th.

Tickets to these shows go on sale from 12pm on Thursday, August 18th, with a Bluesfest Touring pre-sale beginning 48 hours earlier on Tuesday, August 16th. Full touring and ticket details are available below.

Bonnie Raitt Australian Tour 2023

With special guest Mavis Staples

Wednesday, April 5th, 2023

Palais Theatre, Melbourne, VIC

Friday, April 7th, 2023

Darling Harbour Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Tickets on sale from from 12pm AEST on Thursday, August 18th, with a Bluesfest Touring pre-sale beginning 48 hours earlier.