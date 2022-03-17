If you hadn’t noticed from the hordes of revellers descending on pubs wearing green, yesterday was St. Patrick’s Day. Most people marked the day in some way – we even compiled a list of 5 of the best current Irish artists to soundtrack the occasion. One of Ireland’s most famous sons, Bono, just had to go that little bit extra though.

The U2 icon and prominent humanitarian decided to write a poem in honour of Ukraine for St. Patrick’s Day, which he gave to U.S. politician Nancy Pelosi to unleash on an unsuspecting world.

“Ireland’s sorrow and pain / Is now the Ukraine / And Saint Patrick’s name now Zelenskyy,” was just one of the poem’s highlights. Feeling like a cut scene from Veep, Pelosi then introduced a Riverdance performance after reading aloud Bono’s poem. It’s probably enough to make St. Patrick wish he hadn’t tossed all those snakes out of Ireland.

Speaker Pelosi reads #StPatricksDay poem by Bono, which reads in part: "Ireland's sorrow and pain

Is now the Ukraine

Is now the Ukraine

And Saint Patrick's name now Zelenskyy." She then introduces Riverdance. pic.twitter.com/NzPY1VP2bN — CSPAN (@cspan) March 17, 2022

And judging by the reaction on social media, this was Bono’s most egregious crime against culture since that notorious time U2’s new album was forced onto everybody’s iTunes.

“Poem by Bono will officially be my cause of death,” mocked someone on Twitter. “The international community must impose severe and comprehensive sanctions on Bono,” insisted someone else. “After that Bono thing, I think we need to bring in licences for poem-writing. The whole thing is unregulated. Too many cowboys in the market,” said another.

“My name is Bono / Russia invading Ukraine is wrong-o / It’s St. Patrick’s Day / Can’t we all get along-o,” was someone’s arguably superior poem.

There’s no word yet on what the new St. Patrick, Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, thinks of Bono’s poem. We sincerely doubt that St. Paddy ever played a piano with a strange part of his body though.

For more on this topic, follow the Classic Rock Observer.

she walked so bono could run pic.twitter.com/BAmNkk23uX — blaire erskine (@blaireerskine) March 17, 2022

like the old joke goes: what's the difference between bono and jesus? a: jesus doesn't think he's bono — Erin Ryan (@morninggloria) March 17, 2022

knew the bono poem was going to be bad when it came in one of these envelopes pic.twitter.com/ykYhjOr2gq — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) March 17, 2022

After that Bono thing, I think we need to bring in licences for poem-writing. The whole thing is unregulated. Too many cowboys in the market. — Colm O'Regan (@colmoregan) March 17, 2022

The international community must impose severe and comprehensive sanctions on Bono — Mark O’Connell (@mrkocnnll) March 17, 2022