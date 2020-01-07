Miley Cyrus, Khalid and Anderson .Paak finishes out the rest of the headliners for the long-running wine-focused event at BottleRock Festival.

There’s a tune for every ear at this year’s BottleRock festival, with organisers announcing that LA icons Red Hot Chili Peppers, festival veterans Dave Matthews Band and two-time Rock and Roll of Fame honoree Stevie Nicks will headline the 2020 music festival, May 22-24 at the Napa Valley Expo across the pond in America.

Joined by other chart-topping artists of our times, Miley Cyrus, Khalid and Anderson .Paak and the Free Nationals, this year’s BottleRock Festival in the heart of Northern California wine country has one of the hottest and most eclectic music-centric programming slates in BottleRock’s eight-year history.

“It’s the deepest lineup that we have ever had,” Dave Graham, chief executive of BottleRock Napa Valley told Billboard. “No matter how you want to measure it, whether it’s ticket sales, per band, the depth of the talent on the seventh or eighth lines of the lineup or on money spent, it’s our strongest lineup to date.”

The Chili Peppers will be playing with their former guitarist John Frusciante after a ten-year absence while Nicks returns after record-breaking tour with Fleetwood Mac, performing one of her first solo shows in nearly three years.

“Dave Matthews Band was the first headliners we booked this year — it’s someone we have always wanted, it was just a matter of waiting for the stars to align, Graham said. “Each year you have your wishlist and then you look at what is available on that wishlist. What was so interesting about this year was the number of huge female touring artists performing in 2020.”

This year’s BottleRock festival will include 2019 Grammy winner Brandi Carlile and nominee Janelle Monae. Bottlerock also booked legendary punk and pop pioneers Blondie, Maren Morris, indie duo Tegan and Sara, Grace VanderWaal and 2020 nominee for best new artist Maggie Rogers.

You can also catch Zedd, Of Monsters and Men, our very own legends Empire of the Sun, Foals, Billie Eilish’s brother FINNEAS, Jimmy Eat World, Milky Chance, Queen of bounce Big Freedia, Village People and so many more.

“It’s important to us to have something for everyone, and the decision to have classic hip hop on the lineup was a no brainer — I know every Eric B. & Rakim song by heart,” Graham says. “And then when you see Maren Morris and Zed on the lineup, who together had one of the biggest songs on the planet with ‘The Middle,’ we feel this lineup represents the best of what is happening in music right now.”