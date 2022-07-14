After Orlando Brown made a bizarre comment about Bow Wow having ‘bomb ass pussy’, the two have devolved into an equally bizarre feud.

Just in case you were wondering why there isn’t enough drama on the internet, Orlando Brown decided to shake things up. After the former Disney star’s bizarre comments about Bow Wow during a public appearance, the two have been feuding pretty intensely over social media.

In an interview with Funny Marco, Brown dismissed claims about him having an issue with Bow Wow by saying: “I ain’t got a problem with Lil Bow Wow. Lil Bow Wow got some bomb ass pussy.”

Hey, we’re just as confused as you are.

With the clip catching traction on the internet and fans weighing in about Brown’s comments ranged from weird to offensive to borderline sexual trolling, the furore caught Bow Wow’s attention.

In a series of tweets that have since been deleted, Bow Wow hit back at Brown, although he too was taken aback by the comments.

“Dawg im just now seeing it. I been wrapped up w work. I be chilling…off the grid not all on the net then ill look up and be trending…they know who names they gotta say to go viral for 24 hours. 🤣 shit be crazy…” he wrote.

“Tweaked out…but you know dude really need help na im sayn? Thats why we aint trippin on em. Nobody taking him serious. Its sad because he had potential to be great. Its sad. Dem drugs!” he continued.

“Since when legends GOT TO speak on fuckery?” he added. “Im filming my new tv show as we speak and preparing for a sold out show at the o2 arena for the millennium tour in London…Ima 35 yr old father i dont play them type games. You do know this bow u talking to right. I AM A BOY DAMON.”