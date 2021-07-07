The beef between Bow Wow and Soulja Boy is still on the grill, with Bow Wow now hitting back after Soulja accused him of paying blogs to call him the winner of their Verzuz battle.

ICYMI, the pair shared a bit of a back-and-forth on social media last month prior to the battle when Bow Wow took to Twitter to get his fans to ask him any questions they might have, which Souja Boy immediately took advantage of.

“How you get so lame?” Soulja prodded during the exchange.

“I dunno I should ask you!” Bow Wow replied. “Have you seen your hairline lately?”

Following the Verzuz battle, social media seemed to point to Bow Wow as the victor – but Soulja Boy is clearly having none of that judging by his comments on the latest episode of Million Dollaz Worth Of Game.

Soulja and Bow Wow energy was on fire like that blunt… Marco Polo #VERZUZ pic.twitter.com/1Y3YMfKcv6 — Aria (@aria_is_chicc) June 27, 2021

Soulja shared, “That’s cap. I ain’t never seen one person that said Bow Wow won. I didn’t see it. I was looking at the whole Twitter. All I saw was my name. I saw blogs say that he won but you know, they got labels that’ll pay them. They will pay Billboard to put an article out.”

He added, “What the streets said? What the internet said? What the—stop playin’. I ain’t finna sit here and explain myself, That man paid Billboard to post that sh*t. Bow Wow, Pee Wee, sit your ass down. You know you lost, n***a.”

Bow Wow soon responded by reposting the clip of Soulja’s interview on his Instagram with the caption: “Verzuz been over. I don’t know what they putting in that lemonade of yours but it got you a tad bit delusional.

“Bro, it’s ok to lose to your big bro. That’s what’s supposed to happen. We can run it back if you want.”

For more on this topic, follow the Hip Hop Observer.

Check out Soulja Boy vs Bow Wow Verzuz battle: