Proving that nothing in 2021 can shock us anymore, rapper Nick Cannon has apparently offered to impregnate hip-hop icon, Saweetie.

If you didn’t already know (lucky you), Nick is big on spreading his seed, and currently has seven children – two of those being his twins with pop icon Mariah Carey.

Now, it looks like he’s hoping to make Saweetie his next Baby Mama, after he replied to the ‘Best Friend’ hitmaker seemingly putting himself forward after she posted on Twitter, “I want some babies”.

Unsurprisingly, the retweet was met with a slew of jokes against Nick, with many saying the star already had “too many” children.

However, Nick’s penchant for babies comes as no surprise after he spoke to The Breakfast Club in August, saying he’d be perfectly content having a dozen children.

I always used to joke around and I was like, ‘I want the 12 as in the 12 tribes,’” he said. “But if I got 10 to 12, I wouldn’t be mad at it.”

Meanwhile, elsewhere in the interview, Nick explained why he doesn’t believe in the idea of having children with just one woman.

“When you think about the ideas you supposed to have this one person for the rest of your life, when really that’s just to classify property. The idea that a man should have one woman … we shouldn’t have anything. I have no ownership over this person. It’s about what exchange we can create together. So, I’ve never really subscribed to that mentality.”

He added, “I understand the institution of marriage but if we go back to what that was about, that was to classify property. One father gave another man his daughter for land. I don’t want ownership over anybody. I don’t have ownership over any of the mothers … I don’t subscribe to that.”

It comes following an interview with City Girls rappers JT and Yung Miami back in July, in which Cannon asked if they had any advice to give him to which JT quipped to the rapper, “Wrap it up.”

Cannon replied, “Wrap it up, like, hurry up and wrap it up?”

JT explained, “Wrap it up as in wrap it up and protect yourself.”

Nick replied, “I’m having these kids on purpose! I didn’t have no accident!”

For more on this topic, follow the Hip Hop Observer.

Check out Nick Cannon talking fatherhood: