It’s set to be a big couple of months for Boy & Bear. As they prepare for the release of their forthcoming fifth self-titled album on May 26th, the indie folk band have announced a series of in-store appearances and special launch events.

Boy & Bear will celebrate their fifth album with two intimate evening events at Sydney’s Lansdowne Hotel on Monday, May 29th and Melbourne’s Northcote Social Club on Tuesday, May 30th. The events will see the band discuss their career journey, answer audience questions, and play new songs and old favourites. Tickets will be available on Wednesday, May 3rd at 9am local time (tickets are strictly limited for both nights).

Around the same time, the band will also hit several record stores across the country to meet fans and perform songs from their new album. You can catch them at Brisbane’s Rocking Horse Records on Friday, May 26th, Sydney’s Red Eye Records on Monday, May 29th, and Melbourne’s Oh! Jean Records on Wednesday, May 31st.

Following the album’s release, Boy & Bear will tour Australia and New Zealand in June and July. They’ll be supported at select shows by Felivand and Boo Seeka (ticket information here).

To celebrate their big day of announcements, Boy & Bear have also shared a new single, “Silver Moon”, which you can listen to below.

The track will feature on Boy & Bear, which was self-produced and recorded at Marrickville’s Golden Retriever Studios. “We wanted to make an album of seductive grooves, soaring melodies, modulated ambient textures, and great stories,” the band’s Dave Symes said.

“We worked hard to strike the right balance between vintage and cutting edge, polished and sure, but full of heart and wild touches. Experimenting with analogue and digital became a happy place on this record, not just in the way we created sounds but also in the way we wrote them, performed them and put them together.

“After lockdown it was great to all be back together in the studio, exploring the music we had been creating via various forms of correspondence. Nothing beats the feeling of getting the band back together and making music collectively.”

Boy & Bear’s Boy & Bear is out Friday, May 26th (pre-save/pre-order here).

Boy & Bear Album Release Events

Monday, May 29th

Lansdowne Hotel, Sydney, NSW

Tickets: Moshtix

Tuesday, May 30th

Northcote Social Club, Melbourne, VIC

Tickets: NSC

Boy & Bear In-Store Appearances

Friday, May 26th (5:30pm)

Rocking Horse Records, Brisbane, QLD

Monday, May 29th (1pm)

Red Eye Records, Sydney, NSW

Wednesday, May 31st (1pm)

Oh! Jean Records, Melbourne, VIC