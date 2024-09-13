Two of Australia’s most revered indie acts, Boy & Bear and Boo Seeka, have teamed up to release a highly anticipated new single, “Want You.”

A captivating fusion of indie-folk and electronic elements, the track marks the first collaboration between the two powerhouse bands, whose creative synergy synced while touring together.

The collaboration represents a seamless blend of the sonic landscapes both bands have mastered. Boy & Bear’s signature indie-folk sound and Boo Seeka’s electronic edge collide to create a fresh, infectious track that’s already generating buzz.

Producer Chris Collins, who worked with them on the track, couldn’t hold back his enthusiasm about the unique pairing. “The most magical thing I’ve experienced is just those two voices,” he said. “They’re two of the most mystical, magical voices in the country and hearing them together is like every time… whoa… I feel so lucky to be capturing it.”

Fans got their first taste of the collaboration during Boy & Bear and Boo Seeka’s joint sold-out shows across Australia, the UK, and Europe over the past 18 months. Now, “Want You” is taking centre stage during the two acts’ 13-date tour of the US and Canada, where it’s being met with enthusiastic applause.

Both bands have impressive achievements under their belts, collectively amassing over 400 million streams and earning seven top 10 albums — including three number ones — and more than 10 gold or platinum records. The chemistry between Boy & Bear’s Dave Hosking and Boo Seeka’s Ben “Boo” Gumbleton shines through on “Want You,” a song Hosking describes as being about “never wanting to come down, to always stay in those moments where life seems so vibrant and anything is possible.”

Gumbleton recalled the moment the song came to life, sharing how inspiration struck backstage in Berlin. “Sitting on the grimy backstage steps before our show with the boys in Berlin, I was completely in my own world thinking about the present when the lyric and melody ‘I want you all the time’ came out,” he recalled.

“Jay (Bainbridge) caught me and said I should show it to the boys and without hesitation this song was being born. It was an unforgettable moment for Jay and I watching the boys jump in and create the bones of the track. One of the quickest songs I’ve personally ever seen get written.”

Boy & Bear and Boo Seeka’s “Want You” is out now.