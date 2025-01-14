Boy & Bear are set to headline Live At The Gardens at Melbourne’s Royal Botanic Gardens on Friday, March 14th. The indie favourites will share the stage with singer-songwriter Sarah Blasko, Melbourne legends Augie March, and Surf Coast band of brothers De Porsal.

This show joins the Live At The Gardens series, running across two weekends in March. The lineup already features Groove Armada, Róisín Murphy, Lake Street Dive, and The Cruel Sea.

Tickets go on general sale on Monday, January 20th, at 10m (local time) via Ticketmaster, with presales starting on Friday, January 17th, at 12pm (local time) for Live At The Gardens and Roundhouse.

Boy & Bear

Boy & Bear’s lush harmonies and soulful songwriting have made them one of Australia’s most loved bands. With hits like “Feeding Line”, “Part Time Believer”, and “Southern Sun”, their heartfelt live performances are always a highlight.

Their debut album Moonfire (2011) went double platinum and won five ARIA Awards. Follow-ups Harlequin Dream (2013) and Limit of Love (2015) both hit number one. Their recent Harlequin Dream anniversary tour earned rave reviews, with Scenestr calling their onstage chemistry “magnetising.”

Sarah Blasko

Sarah Blasko’s haunting voice and emotional songwriting make her a must-see. Her latest album, I Just Need to Conquer This Mountain, was named one of the “albums of the year” by STACK. Over 20 years, she’s released seven albums, including four Platinum records, three ARIA Awards, and a J Award for Album of the Year.

Augie March

Melbourne’s Augie March are behind classics like One Crowded Hour. Over 25 years, they’ve blended poetic storytelling with commercial success, earning six Top 40 albums and topping triple j’s Hottest 100 in 2008. Their latest album, Malagrotta, showcases their timeless artistry.

De Porsal

Surf Coast band De Porsal bring raw energy and fun to the stage. Known for their “mutt music” mix of punk, pop rock, and psych, their latest album Dishlickers was recorded in a single day and captures their wild, danceable sound.

Boy & Bear ‘Live at the Gardens’

With special guests Sarah Blasko, Augie March & De Porsal

Friday, March 14th

Royal Botanic Gardens Melbourne