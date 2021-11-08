Boy George has announced FANTABULOSA, a live music event set to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community, and their contribution to culture.

Headlined and curated by Boy George, the evening will see a slew of Australia’s most gifted musicians and creatives band together to pay tribute to some of the greatest songs ever written — Billie Holiday’s ‘The Man I Love’, David Bowie’s ‘Heroes’, George Harrison’s ‘Here Comes The Sun’ and more.

FANTABULOSA will see performances from the likes of ARIA award-nominated musicians Mo’Ju and Odette, as well as the glitzy and glamorous drag sensation Courtney Act. All performances will be an accompanied by a live band with Musical Direction by Andrew Worboys and Show Direction by Cameron Mitchell.

“We all know that the power and the creative influence of the LGBTQIA+ community across music, fashion, film, art and design is unmatched in its breadth and depth. After decades of struggle for acceptance we stand proud and united as we continue to colour and shape music, dance, art, film, design and fashion around the world,” Boy George says.

“FANTABULOSA will be about sophistication, high fashion, beautiful music and celebration, and I can’t wait.”

This intergenerational event is being launched in Australia as an exclusive series of Sydney and Melbourne shows commencing on the 11 & 12 March 2022 at Darling Harbour Theatre, ICC Sydney, then moving to Plenary, Melbourne Convention & Exhibition Centre on the 18 & 19 March 2022.

Pre-sale tickets for FANTABULOSA will be available from 12 pm, November 1oth 2021, before general public tickets go on sale at 2 pm, November 12th. Find all the relevant information below.

FANTABULOSA

Boy George, Mo’Ju, Odette, Courtney Act

TELSTRA PLUS™ PRE-SALE

WEDNESDAY, 10 NOVEMBER 2021

GENERAL PUBLIC ONSALE

FRIDAY, 12 NOVEMBER 2021

www.ticketek.com.au

Friday, 11 March 2022

Darling Harbour Theatre, ICC Sydney

Saturday, 12 March 2022

Darling Harbour Theatre, ICC Sydney

Friday, 18 March 2022

Plenary, Melbourne Convention & Exhibition Centre

Saturday, 19 March 2022

Plenary, Melbourne Convention & Exhibition Centre