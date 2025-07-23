BOY SODA has announced his debut album Soulstar is set for release after years of building anticipation.

The soulful Sydney-based artist has continued his rapid rise following the release of funky r&b single “Lil’ Obsession” earlier this year, and since has racked up over 3 million streams worldwide.

It will feature alongside follow up single “Blink Twice” on the 13-song album, dropping on October 3 in between headline shows in Sydney and Melbourne on October 1 and 11 respectively.

Recorded in the Blue Mountains, BOY SODA enlisted his “talented mates” to feature on the album’s three-piece horn section, string quartet, backing vocalists, live piano, drums, congas, and lap steel guitar.

“There was this communal feeling that we were all doing something really incredible and special,” says BOY SODA. “It felt over-indulgent being able to have that many live instruments.”

“I’m very aware of the rarity and the privilege to be able to make that album. But hey, who better than to call on your talented mates to make something special happen.”

To celebrate the album announcement, BOY SODA has dropped its third single, “4K,” featuring Dean Brady and Siala.

“We made ‘4K’ when everyone was staying at our spot and it’s such an honour to be friends with artists who are so incredible, vocally and artistically,” BOY SODA said. “Dean and Siala in their own right are prolific artists so it feels like a really important contribution to the soul and r&b scene we’re trying to build here in Australia.”

“We spend a lot of time together making music and just sharing space when either of them fly in, so it’s really amazing to have a song like 4K that speaks to our collective taste and love for embedding our souls in our music.”

BOY SODA’s “4K” featuring Dean Brady and Siala is out now via Warner Music.

To preorder Soulstar, click here.

BOY SODA Debut Album Tour

Wednesday, October 1

Lazybones, Marrickville, NSW

Buy tickets here

Saturday, October 11

The Evelyn, Melbourne, VIC

Buy tickets here