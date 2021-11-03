Boygenius, the supergroup of Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker, and Lucy Dacus, are reuniting for a live show this year.

As reported by Stereogum, it will be the indie rock trio’s first concert together since 2018. They’re returning to take part in a benefit for Bread & Roses, a nonprofit in the Bay Area of California, on November 19th. Taking place in the intimate setting of Saint Joseph’s Arts Society in San Francisco, the concert will also feature singer-songwriter Allison Russell.

Tickets for the concert were pretty pricey – $175 and $425 – but it’s already reportedly sold out, proving the appeal of the group.

Boygenius’ self-titled debut EP came out in 2018, just as the trio were gaining traction for their respective solo careers. After touring in support of that EP extensively, the supergroup then released demos from the EP’s recording sessions on Bandcamp in 2020 to raise money for charitable organisations in their hometowns.

They ended up raising over $23,000 for the Downtown Women’s Center of Los Angeles, OUTMemphis, and Mutual Aid Distribution Richmond.

Check out boygenius at Pitchfork Live:

Since then, of course, all three have been enjoying a lot of success on their own. Bridgers released her critically-adored sophomore album, Punisher, in 2020, becoming one of the biggest indie rock singer-songwriters in the world.

Baker‘s third studio album, Little Oblivions, was also well-received in 2021, while Dacus dropped her own third album, Home Videos, this year as well. In an interview with us earlier this year, Dacus didn’t mention any possible reunion with her Bridgers and Baker. “We have no plans except that we want to hang out asap!” she said.

With no other solo releases seemingly on the horizon at the moment, perhaps a Boygenius collaboration could be on the cards if their reunion concert goes well.

Check out boygenius’ NPR Music Tiny Desk Concert: