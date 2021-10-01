Phoebe Bridgers has officially released her cover of a Bo Burnham song and this meeting of two of the internet’s favourites might be too much for social media to handle.

You all know these two Millennial icons: she’s the indie singer-songwriter who everyone loves and he’s the comic of the moment who recently released a stunning pandemic-related Netflix special.

For the latest Bandcamp Friday – the wonderful monthly event when the platform waives their usual fees to offer additional support to artists (Spotify, take note) – Bridgers released her cover of Burnham’s ‘That Funny Feeling’ on Bandcamp. All the proceeds made from the track will go to a wide variety of Texas abortion funds.

In a statement for the song, Bridgers had a message for the governor of Texas: This one’s for Greg Abbott,” she said. Earlier this year, Abbott signed the Texas Heartbeat Act into law, the legislation prohibiting abortion once a fetal heartbeat is detected, essentially banning most abortions in the state.

Bridgers had been covering ‘That Funny Feeling’ a lot on her current tour and must have gauged a strong reaction from audiences. ‘That Funny Feeling’ is taken from Inside, Burnham’s latest special for Netflix.

Recorded in his Los Angeles home during the COVID-19 pandemic with no crew or audience present, it was highly acclaimed. At September’s Emmy Awards, the comedian walked away with 3 awards, including for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special.

Elsewhere this week, Bridgers was sued for defamation by music producer Chris Nelson. He claims that she “intentionally used her high-profile public platform on Instagram to publish false and defamatory statements regarding (Chris Nelson) in order to destroy his reputation.” Hearings in the lawsuit are scheduled for November.

