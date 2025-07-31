Brad Cox is stepping away from his country music roots.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone AU/NZ, the Australian singer-songwriter opened up about the new direction of his upcoming album, Endemic Intelligence in Multiple Dimensions.

“I definitely didn’t feel trapped by country music, but I haven’t been influenced by country music in the last couple of years,” Cox said. “For me, country music sits here and probably always will. I live that life, but it is just the next chapter.”

Set for release on September 26th via Warner Music Australia, the album explores heavier themes than the usual country fare.

“I’m very inclined to write songs about the important things that I’m really worried about at the moment, or scared about or concerning me,” he told Rolling Stone AU/NZ. “Such as people not being able to pay their fucking rent, rather than driving down a dirt road and drinking a cold beer.”

He added, “I mean, I think I’ve matured as a songwriter, as a bloke. I’m 30. I’m starting to figure out life a little bit. I think particularly for males, it takes a while, and in the last few years I understand a little bit better about the way the world works and what’s important in life.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Cox described the record as a clear sonic evolution, blending synth-driven sounds and arena-ready hooks. The lead single, “Sunset Psalm”, was created primarily on synth and laptop. “It doesn’t feel right to try and play it [acoustically],” he said. “It’s a bit of the new direction.”

This project is Cox’s first with Warner Music, where he worked closely with producer and A&R Chris Collins. “It just worked out better than expected,” he said. “Chris is such a beautiful guy… kind and gentle and understanding and talented. I’ve got a genuine love for that bloke.”

Cox will launch the record with trio of album release shows in Brisbane, Melbourne, and Newcastle.

Brad Cox’s Endemic Intelligence in Multiple Dimensions is out September 26th via Warner Music Australia (pre-order here). Ticket information for his upcoming shows can be found here.