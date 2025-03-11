Australian singer-songwriter Brad Cox is stepping into a new musical chapter with his latest single, “I’m a Boxer”, dropping today (March 12th).

A punchy anthem of resilience and self-prioritisation, the track marks another bold step in Cox’s evolution as an artist, blending his country-rock grit with deeply personal storytelling.

Following his 2024 single “Everything I’ve Got”, “I’m a Boxer” is Cox’s second release under Warner Music Australia, a move that signals his growing ambitions both locally and internationally.

With a successful UK and European tour under his belt, he’s setting his sights on bigger stages.

“I feel like I’ve finally solidified my place in the Australian music scene and just getting started at the same time,” Cox reflects. “UK and Europe are quickly becoming places I’m going to invest a lot of time into. We loved that tour.”

Fresh from performing at Wollongong’s Yours & Owls Festival, Cox is also gearing up for a string of regional Australian shows. The ARIA-nominated, Golden Guitar-winning artist is embarking on a brand-new tour this March, bringing his powerhouse live performances to fans across Queensland, New South Wales, and Victoria.

Hot off the back of his hugely successful Everything I’ve Got tour, this new run of shows promises all the high-energy country rock Cox is known for—alongside a few surprises packed into his truck.

Love Country Music? Get the latest Country Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

The Jindabyne-born artist first broke through in 2018 with his self-titled debut album, delivering crowd favourites like “Red Light”, “Too Drunk to Drive”, and “Water on the Ground”. His 2020 album My Mind’s Projection cemented his reputation, before his third record, ACRES, topped the ARIA Country Charts and won the Golden Guitar for Top-Selling Country Album of the Year, along with an ARIA nomination for Best Country Album.

With a rapidly expanding international fanbase and a new chapter unfolding under Warner Music, Cox remains one of Australia’s most compelling country artists.

Tickets for his upcoming shows are available via iambradcox.com.

Listen to “I’m A Boxer” here.

Brad Cox 2025 Australian Tour

Tickets on sale via iambradcox.com

March 8 – The Station, Sunshine Coast, QLD

March 13 – Barwon Heads Hotel, Barwon Heads, VIC

March 14 – Meatstock Festival, Bendigo, VIC**

March 15 – Pier Bandroom, Frankston, VIC

April 18 – Bluesfest, Byron Bay, NSW**