Brad Cox is ready to hit the road again, and this time, he’s bringing his massive Mack Truck full of tricks to regional Australia.

The ARIA-nominated, Golden Guitar-winning artist is embarking on a brand-new tour this March, promising unforgettable nights of live country music for fans in Queensland, New South Wales, and Victoria.

Known for his powerful voice and authentic storytelling, Cox has earned a reputation as one of Australia’s most exciting country music stars. Hot off the back of his hugely successful ‘Everything I’ve Got’ tour, this new series of shows will showcase Cox’s signature style alongside surprises packed into his truck.

Whether it’s classic tracks or fan-favourite hits, audiences can expect an electrifying connection that makes every performance unforgettable. Opening the shows is the captivating Piper Butcher, whose soulful tones and magnetic stage presence add a perfect complement to Cox’s high-energy sets.

Inspired by artists like Chris Stapleton and Stevie Nicks, Butcher’s ability to command an audience has earned her a devoted following, and her addition to the tour promises to make each night even more special.

This is a tour built for fans who love their country music raw, real, and full of heart. With a mix of intimate venues and festival stages, Cox’s roadshow is not just another series of gigs—it’s a celebration of Australian country music and the communities that keep it alive.

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 24th, at 10:00 a.m. local time via iambradcox.com.

Brad Cox: Coxy’s Regional Road Show

February 15th – Howlin’ Country Music Festival, The Station, Newcastle, NSW

March 1st – Yours & Owls Festival, University of Wollongong, Wollongong, NSW

March 7th – Meatstock, Toowoomba Showgrounds, QLD

March 8th – The Station, Sunshine Coast, QLD*

March 13th – Barwon Heads Hotel, Barwon Heads, VIC*

March 14th – Meatstock, Bendigo Showgrounds, VIC

March 15th – Pier Bandroom, Frankston, VIC*

March 27th – Beer Deluxe, Albury, NSW*

March 28th – Panthers, Bathurst, NSW*

March 29th – Garden Hotel, Dubbo, NSW*

*Supported by Piper Butcher.