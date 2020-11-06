Four-time Golden Guitar nominee Brad Cox has finally unveiled his much-anticipated second album, My Mind’s Projection.

The album, produced alongside longtime-collaborator Matt Fell, has been in the works since 2018. Cox travelled around Australia and made a number of co-writing trips to Nashville when helping the record.

“It’s really great being able to work with Matt again,” continues Brad. “I was so uncomfortable the first time (laughs), because I didn’t know what I was doing. But we got to be mates. For this second record, we were friends, I knew how he worked. I was much more comfortable going “Matt, what about this,” throwing ideas around or “I don’t like that”. It was a totally different experience.”

Of the record, Cox explains “My Mind’s Projection is a snapshot of songs that I’ve written, things that I’ve done and things that I’ve experienced in the last three years,” explains Cox of the album. “It’s what I’ve ‘felt and seen and done and heard and then felt again’ all rolled into one.”