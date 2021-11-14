New York-based band Brass Against have apologised after its lead singer urinated on the face of a fan at the Welcome to Rockville festival in Florida.

The wild event was captured on video and went viral across social media, shows Brass Against lead singer Sophia Urista revealing to the crowd that she “gotta pee” and “can’t make it to the bathroom”.

Apparently, the most logical next option was to give one (un)lucky crowd member a golden shower they wouldn’t soon forget.

“Get my man with the can on his head ready, ’cause we’re going to bring him onstage and I’ma piss in this motherfucker’s mouth,” Sophia told the crowd while performing a cover of Rage Against The Machine.

“I gotta pee… And I can’t make it to the bathroom. So we might as well make a show out of it.”

The fan who was subjected to the wild act seemed to be on board, as he was seen fist-pumping the air following the torrent of urine to the face.

Following the performance, Brass Against apologised for the stunt, writing on Twitter: “We had a great time last night at Welcome to Rockville.

“Sophia got carried away. That’s not something the rest of us expected, and it’s not something you’ll see again at our shows.

“Thanks for bringing it last night, Daytona.”

Despite some criticism, most social media users managed to the funny side of the bizarre act.

"Sophia got carried away" is such an unbelievably funny way to refer to her absolutely pressure washing some guys face with piss https://t.co/GZ6W74TtTQ — 𝐃𝐄𝐕𝐎𝐍 (@Devon_OnEarth) November 13, 2021

what? no, the people want more https://t.co/sAzfQD0aP4 — father (@father) November 13, 2021

Watch Brass Against perform at Rockville below (at your own discretion!):