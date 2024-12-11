Award-winning Australian author Brenda Walker, 67, was tragically killed in a car accident on Kings Park Road in Perth on Tuesday morning.

Walker was crossing the road near Outram St when she was struck by a speeding Toyota Yaris just before 7 am. Despite being rushed to Royal Perth Hospital with critical injuries, she could not be saved.

Walker was renowned for her writing, with several award-winning novels to her name, including “Reading By Moonlight”, “The Wing of the Night”, and “Poe’s Cat”. She was also the sister of Cold Chisel member Don Walker and the daughter of author Shirley Walker.

“She was such a kind, intelligent, caring and generous person who had a positive effect on many lives,” her family told 7News. “She will be dearly missed by many.”

From Walker’s representatives this morning: “There will not be any comment at this time and we ask that the family’s privacy be respected.”

Born in Grafton, NSW, Walker studied at the University of New England and earned a PhD in English at the Australian National University. She moved to Perth in 1984, where she became a Winthrop professor of English and cultural studies at the University of Western Australia.

The University of Western Australia expressed deep sadness at her death, offering condolences to her family and friends. Her family described her as “kind, intelligent, caring, and generous,” and her death has left a profound impact on many lives.

Walker’s agent, Peter Straus, remembered her as a “brilliant writer” and “thoughtful and lovely person,” calling her death a great loss.

Lucas Martins Da Silva, a 30-year-old man from Osborne Park, was allegedly driving the Toyota Yaris that struck Walker.

He has been charged with dangerous driving causing death in circumstances of aggravation.

Police allege he was driving at 104km/h in a 60km/h zone moments before the crash, and 97km/h at the time of impact.

Da Silva’s bail application was withdrawn after the prosecution presented a strong case with multiple witnesses and CCTV evidence.

He will remain in custody until his next court appearance in January.