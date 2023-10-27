Last night, Brent Faiyaz announced a new album, Larger Than Life. Fans were naturally excited about the arrival of his third album, but didn’t know when it would come.

The unexpected plot twist, however, was that it was dropping today.

Not long after his initial announcement, Larger Than Life was available on streaming services, with Australians getting access to the record before most other countries.

The album lineup is star-studded to say the least, featuring icons like Timbaland and Missy Elliot, A$AP compatriots Rocky and ANT, as well as the likes of Babyface Ray, FLEE, and Coco Jones on the previously released “Moment of Your Life”.

The album comes just as Faiyaz kicks off his ‘F*ck the World, It’s a Wasteland’ tour. He’s currently on the UK leg of his tour, which will be heading to Australia and New Zealand in January of next year.

Faiyaz has also been pretty busy over the last few years: F*ck the World, his fifth EP, dropped right before COVID back in 2020, and his second studio album, Wasteland, was released just last year and debuted at number two on the US Charts. He’s touring both at the same time for obvious reasons, but this new release comes as a surprise.

Faiyaz has built a reputation for himself over the past few years as one of the best male R&B artists in the world. In 2016, just after the release of his debut EP, he formed Sonder, a group featuring himself as the lead vocalist alongside producers Dpat and Atu. Hhe’s firmly established himself as a solo artist since, and has tracks with the likes of Drake, Tyler, the Creator, Tems, and Don Toliver.

Love Blues Roots & Soul? Get the latest Blues Roots & Soul news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Following his trip to Australia and New Zealand, which will see the singer perform in Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, and Auckland next year, Faiyaz will then embark on the Asian leg of his world tour.

Brent Faiyaz’s Larger Than Life is out now.