Move over dance music, because Drake is interested in death metal now.

As per Metal Injection, the rapper recently showed some love for Entheos vocalist Chaney Crabb on social media after being impressed by her powerhouse vocals.

The singer posted a screenshot from Drake’s Instagram giving her a surprise shout-out – “Chaney Crabb my twin flame,” Drizzy captioned his post.

So many questions! Isn’t someone like Jack Harlow more Drake’s speed? Any extra exposure for progressive metal isn’t a bad thing, though, with Drake boasting almost 140 million followers on Instagram.

“This was not on my 2023 bingo card,” Crabb said of the shout-out. “Shout out to Drake for spreading the good word and putting a bunch of people on to metal. So cool. Much love!”

This was not on my 2023 bingo card. Shout out to Drake for spreading the good word and putting a bunch of people on to metal. So cool. Much love! 🙏🏼🖤✨@entheosofficial pic.twitter.com/Bs2CufX6VN — Chaney Crabb (@iamchaneycrabb) June 10, 2023

Metal supergroup Entheos formed in 2015, made up of members of other notable bands from the scene like Animals as Leaders and The Faceless. Entheos released their third album, Time Will Take Us All, in March.

You can watch a remarkable clip of Crabb singing “Absolute Zero”, a cut from the band’s latest album, below.

In other Drake news, the Canadian’s love life has been in the news this week after he wished Lilah Pi a happy birthday in a recent Instagram Story.

“More life to the gyal that’s impossible to duplicate,” he wrote last Thursday with a picture of the British personality. “My inspo my confidant my best mate my heart @lilahpi happy birthday.”

Lilah notably appeared on the cover art for Drake’s recent single “Search & Rescue”, causing an online commotion due to her striking resemblance to Kim Kardashian.

