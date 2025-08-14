Bret McKenzie, best known as one-half of the iconic comedy music duo Flight of the Conchords, is set to tour Australia for the first time to promote his new solo album, Freak Out City, early next year.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone AU/NZ from his home in Wellington, McKenzie reflected on the transition from comedy to solo music. “The first album, Songs Without Jokes, I was almost obsessively trying to not be funny. I was trying to do something different. And if I came up with a funny idea, I wouldn’t use it. Having toured that album and having made that album, now I’m far more relaxed about songs being funny, songs being heartfelt, songs being serious,” he said.

The new album, which follows his 2022 debut Songs Without Jokes, reflects a more playful and optimistic approach. “I think this album is much more me having fun in the studio. It’s still about modern life, but it’s a more optimistic, playful look on it… But the song material is me reflecting on modern life. The last album I was perhaps a little more pessimistic. And this time, I guess I’m a little more hopeful,” McKenzie explained.

Despite decades of international acclaim with Flight of the Conchords, McKenzie told Rolling Stone AU/NZ performing solo has given him fresh perspective. “I really enjoy it. I love writing the songs. I love recording them. I love performing them. I love working with the band. So at the moment, it’s very much driven by enjoying it.”

Fans of the Conchords will also recognise McKenzie’s enduring humour. “There’s a lot of dick jokes in our songs… I have a feeling that as we get older, I just think there’s something that could be really funny about a couple of old dudes singing ‘Too Many Dicks on the Dance Floor,’” he joked.

While McKenzie continues to work on film projects in the US and UK, his upcoming Australian dates mark the first time he will bring his solo material to audiences Down Under. “I think I want to do three albums and then I’ll see how I’m going. I’m definitely going to do another one. And then I’ll see what I’m into, see what’s coming, what’s next,” he said.

Freak Out City is out now, with McKenzie’s Australian tour set to follow in 2026.