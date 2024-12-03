Country star Brett Young has announced his debut Australian headline tour as part of his “Back To Basics World Tour.”

The tour kicks off in Fremantle on Saturday, May 17th 2025, at the Metropolis, and wraps up in Brisbane on Sunday, May 25th, at The Fortitude Music Hall. Stops include Melbourne, Sydney, and Rockhampton. Special guests will be announced soon.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, December 6th at 3pm, with a pre-sale for My Live Nation members starting at on Thursday, December 5th at 3om. More details are available at livenation.com.au.

Since his self-titled debut in 2017, Brett Young has become a country music favourite with his signature “Caliville” sound, blending West Coast vibes with Southern charm. He boasts seven No. 1 hits, including “In Case You Didn’t Know”, “Mercy”, and “Lady”, and has achieved over 8.1 billion global streams.

Young’s albums include the chart-topping Ticket To L.A. and Weekends Look A Little Different These Days, featuring the singles “You Didn’t” and “Lady.” He’s also released a holiday album, Brett Young & Friends Sing the Christmas Classics, and an acoustic version of his latest album, Across The Sheets (Barefoot Edition).

Young has earned accolades like ACM’s New Male Artist of the Year and ASCAP’s Country Songwriter-Artist of the Year, with nominations from Billboard, CMA, and more. He recently completed sold-out tours in the UK and Europe and joined Sam Hunt on the “Outskirts Tour 2024”.

Brett Young Australia Tour 2025

Live Nation pre-sale begins Thursday, December 5th, at 3pm (local time)

General tickets on sale begins Friday, December 6th, at 3pm (local time)

Visit BrettYoungMusic.com or livenation.com.au for more information

Saturday, May 17th

Metropolis Fremantle, Fremantle, WA

Monday, May 19th

Palais Theatre, Melbourne, VIC

Wednesday, May 21st

Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, May 24th

Great Western Hotel, Rockhampton, QLD

Sunday, May 25th

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, QLD