Brian Eno has soundtracked a new short film titled Extinction Emergency, and Why We Must Act Now, a new documentary by Extinction Rebellion.

The video is narrated by Oscar and BAFTA-nominated actor Naomie Harris, star of Moonlight and the recent Bond films. It describes the unfortunate extent of the current climate crisis: “Mass extinction has begun, and humans are responsible. All over our planet, one million species are at risk of disappearing forever. A process that the pandemic might accelerate.”

In a statement, Harris said, “I’m proud to be able to lend my voice to this project, which I hope will inspire viewers to get behind the ambitions of Extinction Rebellion with a great deal of urgency.” Miritte Ben Yitzchak and Mark Ellis directed and scripted the short, respectively.

It’s only the latest Extinction Rebellion video to receive star billing over the past year. Back in February, the notorious Hollywood star and animal rights advocate Joaquin Phoenix appeared in Guardians of Life. In the film the actor portrayed a doctor attempting to save a mystery patient lying on a hospital surgery bed.

Extinction Rebellion is a worldwide environmental movement established in 2018. Their aim is the use of nonviolent civil disobedience to incite action to avoid disaster in the social and ecological system.

Creating the documentary’s original score isn’t all Eno has been doing in recent weeks. The ambient icon also announced the reissue of his diaries last month , A Year Of Swollen Appendices, to celebrate its 25th anniversary.

Check out ‘Extinction Emergency, and Why We Must Act Now’ by Extinction Rebellion: