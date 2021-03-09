Korn guitarist Brian ‘Head’ Welch has revealed he believes he “went too far” with Christianity after joining the religion back in 2005.

In an interview on the No F**kin’ Regrets with Robb Flynn podcast (via Consequence of Sound), Welch opened about Christianity becoming his “new addiction” after dealing with substance abuse issues.

“The crazy thing is I had an experience with something from another dimension. And it wasn’t the religion — going to church and being a good boy — it was, like, I felt something come into my house, and I can’t explain it to this day. But I believe that it was Christ doing something in me. So that was real — that was very real,” he said.

He continued: “But yes, I think I went too far with it. And I got obsessed with it, just like I was obsessed with the drugs. … And I had to come out of that and find normalcy because there’s nothing worse than a freakin’ irritating religious person just shoving it down your throat — there’s nothing worse than that.”

Welch went on to reference the 2018 documentary Loud Krazy Love which explored his path to sobriety and involvement in the religion.

“You saw it on the documentary, Jonathan’s [Davis, Korn frontman] like, ‘I hate those motherfuckers.’ People can’t stand them,” he said.

“For years, we’ve had those Christians outside of Korn concerts, saying Korn’s of the devil, and all this. It’s crazy — it’s a crazy thing. But I’m just glad I got through it. And I’m glad that I am who I am now, and I have a lot of peace and rest for my soul. I feel very levelled and at peace with myself,” he concluded.

Check out Brian ‘Head Welch’ discussing his journey with Christianity: