Brian May has made no secret of his pro-vax stance. In fact, he’s gone as far as to call other anti-vaxxers – including fellow musicians Eric Clapton – “fruitcakes” for supporting fans who are refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

In a recent interview with The Independent, May was asked about his thoughts on Ian Brown and Eric Clapton refusing to play shows that stipulate that only vaccinated people are allowed to attend.

“I love Eric Clapton, he’s my hero, but he has very different views from me in many ways. He’s a person who thinks it’s OK to shoot animals for fun, so we have our disagreements, but I would never stop respecting the man,” May replied with a shake of his head.

“Anti-vax people, I’m sorry, I think they’re fruitcakes. There’s plenty of evidence to show that vaccination helps. On the whole they’ve been very safe. There’s always going to be some side effect in any drug you take, but to go around saying vaccines are a plot to kill you, I’m sorry, that goes in the fruitcake jar for me.”

May’s comment comes after Clapton addressed UK’s impending rule that will require everyone to have had two COVID-19 vaccine doses to enter nightclubs and “large crowded settings” in England from September.

Clapton publicly slammed the new rule in a statement on Telegram.

“Following the PM’s announcement on Monday the 19th of July 2021 I feel honor-bound to make an announcement of my own,” Clapton said. “I wish to say that I will not perform on any stage where there is a discriminated audience present. Unless there is provision made for all people to attend, I reserve the right to cancel the show.”

The Guardian previously reported that Clapton used the same Telegram account in May to share that he experienced “severe” reactions after getting the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Like Clapton, English singer Ian Brown has a similar stance on enforced vaccination rules. In March the former Stone Roses frontman pulled out of English music festival Neighbourhood Weekender that is scheduled to take place next month.

“My Saturday night headline show at NHBD Weekender Festival will now not happen! I refuse to accept vaccination proof as condition of entry. Refunds are available! X,” Brown announced on Twitter at the time.

My Saturday night headline show at NHBD Weekender Festival will now not happen! I refuse to accept vaccination proof as condition of entry.Refunds are available! X — Ian Brown (@ianbrown) March 3, 2021

