Queen guitarist Brian May believes that Freddie Mercury would still be playing with the rock titans if he were alive today.

Brian May recently sat down with Simon Mayo on Greatest Hits Radio in a conversation that saw him mused on what Queen would look like had Freddie Mercury not passed.

“He would still be saying ‘Oh I need to do my solo stuff’, but he would be coming back to the family to do what we do,” May said. “The funny thing is I feel more and more that he is kind of with us in a way, maybe I’m getting to be an old romantic, but Freddie is in my day every day.”

He continued: “He’s always in my thoughts and I can always feel what he’d say in a certain situation, oh what would Freddie think, ah he’d like this, he’d laugh at this or whatever. He’s so much part of the legacy we created, that will always be the case.”

The guitarist admitted that he has still not come to terms with the death of Mercury, who died of bronchial pneumonia resulting from AIDS in 1991, but finds comfort in the knowledge that the legendary frontman had “a great life”.

“You never finish grieving if you lose a family member, and Freddie was a family member, but you get to the point where you’re at peace and you think, My God the guy had a great life,” May said. “We created wonderful stuff together that is still making people happy, and there’s an acceptance there and a joy that it all happened. How amazing that it all happened.” You can watch the interview in its entirety below.

Watch Brian May reflect on 50 years of Queen with Simon Mayo on Greatest Hits Radio