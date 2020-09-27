Back in May, Queen guitarist Brian May revealed that he nearly died after being admitted to hospital following a small heart attack that left him “very near death.”

The health woes first began for May after the 72-year-old musician tore his buttock muscles during a gardening stint — an incident that illuminated another underlying health condition. Whilst in the hospital getting an MRI for hi gluteus maximus tear, doctors discovered that May was suffering a compressed sciatic nerve, that made it feel like “someone was putting a screwdriver” in his back.

Shortly after the incident, May suffered a small heart attack.

In a new interview with The Times, May delved into his recovery journey, revealing that it has been a “long climb back” filled with complications, and a close brush with death.

“I’ve had complications due to the drugs I’m on, one of which was a stomach explosion that nearly killed me,” he revealed.

“The heart attack was a symbol of an arterial disease, but I don’t drink, I don’t smoke, I don’t have high cholesterol and I was exercising through the tour, so why did it happen?” the 73-year-old questioned. “At least I now have a heart that is working far better than it was.”

Having nearly died, Brian May used his experience to encourage people in their “autumn years” to be wary of their health. “What seems to be a very healthy heart may not be, and I would get it checked if I were you,” he said. “I was actually very near death [but] I didn’t die. I came out and I would have been full of beans if it hadn’t been for the leg.”