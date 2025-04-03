Briggs is launching a surprise new project.

On Friday, the Aboriginal Australian artist announced BIG NOTER, a full live band tapping into the rapper’s hardcore, punk and metal roots.

“People might be surprised, but this is where I’m most at home, this is the sound I was raised on,” Briggs said.

BIG NOTER have shared the first taste of the new act via Island Records/UMA with “IDENTITY”, which was worked on with famous engineer Nick Didia (Rage Against the Machine, Pearl Jam, Bruce Springsteen). Check out the single and lyric video below.

Though Briggs has supported the likes of Ice Cube and Ghostface Killah, BIG NOTER will have no bigger stage to debut than when they open for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and Rage Against the Machine legend Tom Morello at his Australian shows next week.

As a touring act, BIG NOTER consists of Briggs (vocals), Steve Smith (drums), Leigh Davies (guitar), and Craig Strain (bass). Briggs has also confirmed a debut album from the act is on the way.

For more details on the upcoming shows, click here, and check out the dates below.

Speaking to Rolling Stone AU/NZ in a recent interview, Morello shared his excitement for the upcoming local shows and set at Bluesfest 2025.

“The goal each and every time you step on a stage, is to play like everybody’s soul in the room is at stake, and I’ve always felt that very, very close to the surface at every show that I’ve played in Australia,” Morello said.

“I can’t wait to come back with this iteration. It’s been the most fun I’ve ever had on tour and to be able to share like this experience with Australian fans is gonna be pretty awesome.”

TOM MORELLO 2025 AUSTRALIAN HEADLINE SHOWS

WITH SPECIAL GUESTS BIG NOTER

Sunday, April 13th

Forum Theatre, Melbourne

Wednesday, April 16th

Enmore Theatre, Sydney