Channel your inner Seth Cohen ladies and gentleman because it looks like seminal indie rock act Bright Eyes are making their long-awaited return.

The band have launched their first-ever Instagram account, and broken their longtime Twitter silence to promote it. The only post on their Instagram is a graphic video, with illustrations reminiscent of their 1999 EP Every Day and Every Night. The post is captioned “#BrightEyes2020”.

Bright Eyes released their last record, The People’s Key back in 2011. Since the band called it a day, frontman Conor Oberst has embarked on a handful of creative projects. Oberst has released multiple solo records, revived his punk band Desaparacedios, and joined forces with Phoebe Bridgers under Better Oblivion Community Center.