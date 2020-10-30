Bring Me The Horizon frontman Oil Sykes has revealed the incredible way their collaboration with Evanescence’s Amy Lee came about. The band’s new EP Post Human: Survival Horror was released yesterday, October 30th. It features some incredibly noteworthy support from Japanese metal outfit Babymetal, Nova Twin, Yungblud, and of course Amy Lee. While it may be one of the strongest tracks on the record, the collaboration with the Evanescence icon came about via a strange path. As per an interview with NME, Sykes seemingly revealed that Evanescence sued his band last year over their song ‘Nihilist Blues’ (featuring Grimes), filing a lawsuit claiming that it ripped off their song ‘Never Go Back’. “The weird thing about Evanescence is that we got sued by them on our last record,” Oli explains. “On ‘Nihilist Blues’ we ripped off one of their verses. It was subconscious, but when it happened we were like, ‘We’re not even going to argue.’”

Luckily for listeners, the stand-off found a happy ending, with Evanescence’s team reaching out to Sykes and co.: “They were like, ‘Amy really likes your band and would love to work with you,’” the frontman continues. “That was the silver lining.”

However, according to Kerrang, in a later tweet from yesterday, October 30th, Sykes made a key clarification, saying that it “wasn’t exactly true” that Evanescence had sued BMTH, and that their “managers just exchanged words and we offered them songwriting credits. [Amy] didn’t want a thing from the band in her words has nothing but love for us.”

And i have to clear something up! When i said @evanescence sued the band over nihilist blues, that wasn’t exactly true! Our managers just exchanged words and we offered them song writing credits, @AmyLeeEV didn’t want a thing from the band in her words has nothing but love for us — Oliver Sykes (@olobersyko) October 30, 2020

Not quite as dramatic as first thought then. Their collaboration ended up being beneficial to Lee in the end anyway, with the singer telling Revolver that it helped her through some recent writers’ block as she worked on her band’s new record The Bitter Truth.

“I don’t really know them personally, we’d just been fans of each other’s music, and you know how music is – you feel like you know that person because the music lives in you,” she said.