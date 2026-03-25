Australian fans can finally catch Bring Me the Horizon on the big screen with their new concert film, L.I.V.E. in São Paulo.

Bring Me the Horizon: L.I.V.E. in São Paulo (Live Immersive Virtual Experiment) was filmed during the band’s sold-out performance at Allianz Parque Stadium, where they played to 50,000 fans.

The film opened in Australian cinemas yesterday (March 25th) and will run through to Sunday (March 29th). Tickets are on sale now – find your closest cinema here.

The project was designed as a fully immersive big-screen experience, translating the scale and sensory overload of a BMTH stadium show into something cinematic and, fittingly, maximalist.

Expanding the dystopian, tech-laced universe of the band’s Post Human era, the film blends high-concept storytelling with raw, fan-shot footage. Fictional figures from the band’s evolving mythology – including E.V.E, Selene, and M8 – make appearances throughout, reinforcing the sense that this is as much a narrative extension as it is a live document.

Co-directed by CiRCUS HEaD, the film stitches together sweeping drone shots, multi-camera coverage, and crowd-sourced clips, creating a multi-angle experience that mirrors the chaos and catharsis of the night itself.

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Musically, the setlist spans the band’s evolution from Sempiternal and That’s the Spirit through amo and the ongoing Post Human series, underlining how dramatically Bring Me the Horizon have reshaped their sound – and modern rock – over the past decade.

Now BRIT Award winners and Grammy nominees, the band have moved more than 6.6 million albums globally and racked up over 9 billion streams, carving out a space that sits somewhere between metalcore chaos and pop futurism.