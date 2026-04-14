Bring Me the Horizon are revisiting their beginnings in explosive fashion, announcing a 20th anniversary re-recorded edition of their debut album Count Your Blessings.

Out Friday, July 10th, Count Your Blessings has been fully re-recorded for its anniversary with frontman Oli Sykes and guitarist Lee Malia helming the process alongside Buster Odeholm on mixing. Count Your Blessings | Repented finds the record reborn, sharper, heavier, and more vital than ever. It will be available on vinyl, CD, and streaming platforms.

The 2026 re-recording is both a return and a recontextualisation. Tracks including “Pray for Plagues”, “Slow Dance” and “A Lot Like Vegas” have been reimagined with renewed intensity, while the album’s raw edges are sharpened through a more expansive, modern production.

Notably, “Liquor & Love Lost” appears under its original working title “Dragon Slaying”, reflecting a full-circle moment within the band’s early creative history.

Alongside the release, the band will play a landmark live performance at Manchester’s B.E.C. Arena on release day. For the first time ever, the band will perform the album in full, alongside material from the same era. They’ll be joined by some of the most vital names in contemporary heavy music, including Static Dress and Dying Wish.

Hailing from Sheffield, Bring Me the Horizon have become one of the most influential bands of their generation. With over 7.2 million albums sold worldwide and multiple AU and UK No. 1 records, their evolution from deathcore upstarts to global headliners has continually reshaped the landscape of heavy music.

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Pre-order Bring Me the Horizon’s Count Your Blessings | Repented here.