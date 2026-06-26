Bring Me the Horizon have shared “Dehumanized”, the only brand-new song to feature on Count Your Blessings | Repented, the band’s upcoming 20th anniversary re-recording of their landmark debut album.

Due out on July 10th, Count Your Blessings | Repented sees the Sheffield outfit completely re-record the 2006 release that introduced them to the world and helped establish deathcore as a global force. While the album revisits familiar material, “Dehumanized” offers fans something entirely new, serving as a bridge between the band’s earliest days and the sound they’ve spent two decades refining.

Produced by frontman Oli Sykes and guitarist Lee Malia, with mixing by Buster Odeholm, the track captures the chaos and aggression that defined Count Your Blessings while benefitting from the band’s modern production approach. As the album’s closing track, “Dehumanized” is intended to cap off the reimagined record while pointing towards the band’s future.

Reflecting on the challenge of revisiting the album, Sykes said: “We can’t have this record sounding like what bands sound like today. It needs to be the best version of what it sounded like in 2006.”

Originally released in 2006, Count Your Blessings became a foundational release for the deathcore scene and marked the beginning of Bring Me the Horizon’s evolution into one of modern alternative music’s biggest success stories.

The anniversary edition features newly recorded versions of fan favourites including “Pray for Plagues”, “Black & Blue”, “Slow Dance” and “A Lot Like Vegas”, alongside a restored piece of the band’s early history, with “Liquor & Love Lost” reverting to its original working title, “Dragon Slaying”.

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To celebrate the release, Bring Me the Horizon will perform Count Your Blessings in full for the first time ever across two shows at Manchester’s B.E.C. Arena on July 10th and 11th before taking the performance to Furnace Festival in Alabama, on October 11th.

The performances will feature the album from start to finish alongside songs from the same era, giving fans a rare chance to experience the band’s earliest material in a live setting.

Bring Me the Horizon’s “Dehumanized” is out now.