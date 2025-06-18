British India have returned with their first new music in eight years, sharing the fiery new single “The Gospel of Luke”.

The Melbourne indie-rock outfit have also announced a 14-date national tour this September and October to celebrate the release.

“The Gospel of Luke” is the band’s first track since the departure of founding guitarist Nic Wilson. Frontman Declan Melia says the song arrived during an unexpected wave of inspiration, after a long stretch without writing.

“All I want to do is play live rock n roll, it’s my lifeblood, which is why we kept playing gigs, but my urge to write songs just wasn’t there,” Melia says. “Then one day, out of the blue, I picked up my guitar and ‘The Gospel of Luke’ appeared.”

Recorded at Sing Sing Studios with longtime producer Glenn Goldsmith and engineer Aaron Dobos, the track also marks the studio debut of new guitarist Jack Tosi.

The tour kicks off on Thursday, September 11th at Vinnies Dive on the Gold Coast, before rolling through Brisbane, the Sunshine Coast, Newcastle, and Sydney. From there, the band heads south for shows in Frankston, Albion Park, and Canberra, then continues on to Geelong, Melbourne, and wraps up in Adelaide on Saturday, October 4th.

Tickets are on sale now via britishindia.oztix.com.au.

British India’s “The Gospel of Luke” is out now.

British India Australia Tour Dates 2025

Thursday, September 11th

Vinnies Dive, Gold Coast, QLD

Friday, September 12th

Crowbar, Brisbane, QLD

Saturday, September 13th

Solbar, Sunshine Coast, QLD

Friday, September 19th

King Street Warehouse, Newcastle, NSW

Saturday, September 20th

Crowbar, Sydney, NSW

Thursday, September 25th

Pelly Bar, Frankston, VIC

Friday, September 26th

The Oaks Hotel, Albion Park, NSW

Saturday, September 27th

Fun Time Pony, Canberra, ACT

Thursday, October 2nd

Eureka Hotel, Geelong, VIC

Friday, October 3rd

Corner Hotel, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, October 4th

The Gov, Adelaide, SA