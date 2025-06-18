British India have returned with their first new music in eight years, sharing the fiery new single “The Gospel of Luke”.
The Melbourne indie-rock outfit have also announced a 14-date national tour this September and October to celebrate the release.
“The Gospel of Luke” is the band’s first track since the departure of founding guitarist Nic Wilson. Frontman Declan Melia says the song arrived during an unexpected wave of inspiration, after a long stretch without writing.
“All I want to do is play live rock n roll, it’s my lifeblood, which is why we kept playing gigs, but my urge to write songs just wasn’t there,” Melia says. “Then one day, out of the blue, I picked up my guitar and ‘The Gospel of Luke’ appeared.”
Recorded at Sing Sing Studios with longtime producer Glenn Goldsmith and engineer Aaron Dobos, the track also marks the studio debut of new guitarist Jack Tosi.
The tour kicks off on Thursday, September 11th at Vinnies Dive on the Gold Coast, before rolling through Brisbane, the Sunshine Coast, Newcastle, and Sydney. From there, the band heads south for shows in Frankston, Albion Park, and Canberra, then continues on to Geelong, Melbourne, and wraps up in Adelaide on Saturday, October 4th.
Tickets are on sale now via britishindia.oztix.com.au.
British India’s “The Gospel of Luke” is out now.
British India Australia Tour Dates 2025
Tickets via britishindia.oztix.com.au
Thursday, September 11th
Vinnies Dive, Gold Coast, QLD
Friday, September 12th
Crowbar, Brisbane, QLD
Saturday, September 13th
Solbar, Sunshine Coast, QLD
Friday, September 19th
King Street Warehouse, Newcastle, NSW
Saturday, September 20th
Crowbar, Sydney, NSW
Thursday, September 25th
Pelly Bar, Frankston, VIC
Friday, September 26th
The Oaks Hotel, Albion Park, NSW
Saturday, September 27th
Fun Time Pony, Canberra, ACT
Thursday, October 2nd
Eureka Hotel, Geelong, VIC
Friday, October 3rd
Corner Hotel, Melbourne, VIC
Saturday, October 4th
The Gov, Adelaide, SA