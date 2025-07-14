Britney Spears has set the record straight after causing a stir amongst fans with a playful Instagram post claiming she had adopted a child.

The pop icon had fans in a frenzy when she posted a video of herself dancing with a caption that read: “I want to let you guys know I adopted a beautiful baby girl!!! Her name is Lennon London Spears!!!”

However, sources confirmed to Rolling Stone that Britney was simply joking around and has not actually adopted a child. The playful nature of her post was further evidenced by her liberal use of winking and silly face emojis throughout the caption, where she also mentioned the imaginary child wearing an “adorable dress.”

While Britney hasn’t welcomed a new addition to her family, she has been reconnecting with her biological children. The singer is mother to two sons — 20-year-old Sean and 18-year-old Jayden — whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

After years of estrangement during her conservatorship battle, Britney has recently been spending more quality time with her children. Last month, she shared a photo of herself with Jayden after attending church together, along with a video of him driving her around.

In a now-deleted post, Britney expressed her amazement at how much her son has grown, writing: “He is 6’3 and his hands are so big now!!! How long am I going to be in shock??? It’s so incredibly crazy, it’s not even funny!!! I’m blessed!!!”

According to reports from November 2024, Britney has been particularly reconnecting with her younger son Jayden, with sources noting that “spending time together has made her happy.”

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

This positive development in her relationship with her sons comes after a difficult period where Britney lost custody and experienced estrangement from them during her highly publicised conservatorship struggles, which finally came to an end in late 2021.