Britney Spears has taken to Instagram to celebrate her freedom by posting two completely nude selfies.

In both photos the pop star is wearing nothing but a diamond choker and white knee high socks, she covered up parts of her body with a flower and heart emoji.

“Free woman energy has never felt better,” she wrote alongside the nude pic which has quickly racked up over 1.5 million likes.

The caption seems to refer to Spear’s new found freedom since her conservatorship ended in November. Prior to this, Spears was under a long-running conservatorship, which saw her father have control of many areas of her life, including her money, career choices, and her estate for 13 years.

Now that Britney has the freedom to have total control of her own social media account, she’s used the platform to take multiple jabs at her family, and their treatment of her throughout the conservatorship.

She recently posted a video of herself singing and pointed out her career accomplishments in the caption of the pic.

“I just realized this today guys… after what my family tried to do to me three years ago… I needed to be my own cheerleader!!!!” She began.

“Multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning pop icon Britney Spears is one of the most successful and celebrated entertainers in pop history with nearly 100 million records sold worldwide. In the U.S. alone, she has sold more than 70 million albums, singles and songs, according to Nielsen Music,” she wrote, quoting her RCA Records artist bio.

No… I’m not auditioning for anything !!!!,” she then joked. “I’m reminding myself and the world of who I am !!!! Yes… I will be my own cheerleader… why ???? I’m here to remind my white “classy” family that I haven’t forgotten what they did to me nor will I ever forget !!! ⁣

Britney finished by revealing that she’s finally working on new music. “Pssss new song in the works … I’m gonna let you know what I mean!!!!!”

