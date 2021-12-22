After such a difficult year, Britney Spears has closed 2021 doing what she loves, belting out a song and teasing new music.

In a new Instagram video, the pop superstar stands in front of a bathroom mirror and sings her heart out. “I just realized this today guys… after what my family tried to do to me three years ago… I needed to be my own cheerleader!!!!” she captioned the post.

Britney then proudly ran through her own music statistics after revealing she read up on herself. “Multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning pop icon Britney Spears is one of the most successful and celebrated entertainers in pop history with nearly 100 million records sold worldwide. In the U.S. alone, she has sold more than 70 million albums, singles and songs, according to Nielsen Music,” she wrote, quoting her RCA Records artist bio.

“No… I’m not auditioning for anything !!!!,” she then joked. “I’m reminding myself and the world of who I am !!!! Yes… I will be my own cheerleader… why ???? I’m here to remind my white “classy” family that I haven’t forgotten what they did to me nor will I ever forget !!! ⁣

Britney finished by revealing that she’s finally working on new music. “Pssss new song in the works … I’m gonna let you know what I mean!!!!!” As her lawyer Mathew Rosengart said outside the courthouse in November, the day her conservatorship ended, Spears’ future in music is finally in her own hands. “What’s next for Britney –– and this is the first time that this could be said for about a decade –– is up to one person: Britney.”

The singer last released an album in 2016 with her ninth studio album Glory. It reached the top 5 on the Australian, U.K., and U.S. Album Charts.

Check out ‘Make Me…’ by Britney Spears:

