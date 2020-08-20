A Los Angeles court has ruled that Britney Spears will remain under her father’s conservatorship until at least 2021.

Earlier this week, Britney Spears filed to permanently replace her father, James Spears, as her conservator. It is now being reported by Reuters, however, that a Los Angeles court has ruled that her conservatorship is to continue as is until at least February 2021.

The source of the news seems to be a document uploaded online by fans. Reuters, however, reported that they were unable to determine whether it was authentic.

James Spears has been in complete control of his daughter’s professional and personal affairs since 2008, after the singer was briefly hospitalized for psychiatric treatment. In 2019, after James suffered a serious colon rupture, Britney Spears pulled out of a Vegas residency and put all work activities on hold.

While he stepped back from his conservatorship duties to focus on his health, Jodi Montgomery, a licensed professional conservator, temporarily replaced him.

Shortly after her co-conservator, Andrew Wallet, resigned in March 2019, Spears checked herself into a psychiatric facility for self-care. The podcast Britney’s Gram, however, alleged that Spears had been held against her will in the facility since January of that year.

They also claimed that Britney’s hospitalization and the pause on her professional activities were ordered by her father for violating the rules of her conservatorship.

This wasn’t the first time multiple outlets had questioned the nature and length of the conservatorship — which was supposed to end in 2009 — thus bringing the #FreeBritney movement back into the spotlight.

Started by fans for Spears, supporters of #FreeBritney believe that in their absolute control of Britney’s affairs, James and his team took undue advantage of her. They also allege that Spears is being held captive and is sending messages on social media asking for help.

Earlier this week, Spears moved a court to ask for an end to her father’s conservatorship, just as the latter was set to regain control of her affairs again. “Without in any way waiving her right to seek termination of this conservatorship in the future,” her lawyer Samuel Ingham wrote, as reported by The Blast. “Britney would like Ms. Montgomery’s appointment as conservator of her person to be made permanent.”