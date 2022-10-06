Britney Spears has blasted her family, especially her mother, in a fresh Instagram post.

Earlier today, the pop star posted a picture of a quote from the feminist writer Rita Mae Brown: “One of the keys to happiness is a bad memory,” it read.

In the accompanying caption, Britney unloaded once more on her family. “For 13 years, I had to meet doctors weekly to bring up my past which made it worse!!!” she wrote.

“As for my whole family including my brother, sister, cousins, aunts, uncles, and well damn the whole audience!!! I was the mother fu*king Saint who was scared to move or I knew my dad would put me somewhere if I didn’t cooperate… even in America, the land of the free!!!! Years go by and he still puts me in a psych ward!!!!

Britney continued with some choice words for her mother. “Not one mother fu*king person stood up for me!!! Mom take your apology and go fuck yourself!!! And to all the doctors for fucking with my mind… I pray you all burn in hell!!! Kiss my mother fu*king ass!!!” she added.

Before making that post, Britney also shared several racy pictures of herself on a public beach in Hawaii, in front of other holidaymakers. Her private parts were just covered with heart emojis. At the time of writing, the pictures have been liked on Instagram more than one million times in just four hours.

Last month, Britney posted a video of herself crying while mid-dance routine, claiming it was part of a ‘spiritual experience’ that was a long time coming.

Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“It’s been a while since I’ve cried on camera!!! It’s not a breakdown assholes, it’s a release that I’ve needed for a very long time now!!!” she wrote in the caption. “Spiritual experience for sure !!! I think I need to do that way more!!! Psss… bawling.”

For more on this topic, follow the Pop Observer.