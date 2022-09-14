Britney Spears posted a video of herself crying while mid-dance routine, claiming it was part of a ‘spiritual experience’ long time coming.

A day after sparking controversy with a body-shaming post which mentioned Christina Aguilera and her dancers, Britney Spears has posted a video of herself crying in the midst of her dance routine. There is no cause for concern, though – Spears said that this wasn’t a ‘breakdown’.

“It’s been a while since I’ve cried on camera 🥲!!! It’s not a breakdown assholes, it’s a release that I’ve needed for a very long time now!!!” Spears wrote in the caption about the video, where she is shown practicing some moves before breaking into tears. “Spiritual experience for sure !!! I think I need to do that way more 🌹🌹🌹 !!! Psss… bawling.”

The post comes shortly after Britney accrued backlash for a fat-phobic post she uploaded to her Instagram.

The picture – which contained the quote ‘I found there was only one way to look thin: hang out with fat people’ – mentioned Christina Aguilera and her dancers and appeared to comment on their bodies: “I mean if I had Christina Aguilera’s dancers I would have looked extremely small.”

While people rightfully called her out on it, talk around the post sustained, especially when Aguilera unfollowed Spears.

Later, Spears put up another post explaining that she hadn’t meant to be ‘critical’ of anyone else’s body and was projecting her own insecurities.

“To be honest, I’m not trying to be critical of anybody. What I posted is a projection of the insecurities I deal with all the time as a result of how my parents and the media have treated me,” she wrote.

“I would never intentionally body shame anybody because I know what it feels like. I struggle with this because of how I feel about myself, not because I hate how anybody looks.” she added.

She continued: “I feel like my family knew I was insecure and people were trying to purposefully feed into this insecurity by not letting me have a choice in the people who were on stage with me. I appreciate you all being understanding with me as I figure out this new life I’m living!!!”

