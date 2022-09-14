Britney Spears has spoken out following a controversial post she made about her longtime pop rival, Christina Aguilera.

On Monday, Britney ruffled feathers after she took to Instagram to share a quote by late comedian Rodney Dangerfield that said, “I found there was only one way to look thin: hang out with fat people.”

In the caption, Britney wrote, “I wish I could have chosen the nannies for my children … my dancers … I mean if I had Christina Aguilera’s dancers I would have looked extremely small… I mean why not talk about it ??”

Despite her fans’ unwavering support of the ‘Toxic’ singer following the end of her controversial 13-year conservatorship, the post didn’t seem to land too well with followers, who accused Britney of body-shaming.

One fan commented, “Oof. Love Britt- but this was in bad taste. Body shaming to make yourself feel better is not where it’s at,”

Another added, “This is rude. I’m disappointed, Britney.”

Following the backlash, Brit took to Instagram to clarify that she wasn’t insulting Christina.

“By no means was I being critical of Christina’s beautiful body, it is what it is!!!” the singer wrote.

“I flew to see her show once and the main thing I noticed was the difference of our people on stage!!! By no means did I even mention Christina, look at my post !!! I was inspired by her show and she is a beautiful woman of power… Thank you @xtina for inspiring me !!! To be honest, I’m not trying to be critical of anybody.”

“I would never intentionally body shame anybody because I know what it feels like… I struggle with this because of how I feel about myself, not because I hate how anybody looks…

“I feel like my family knew I was insecure and people were trying to purposefully feed into this insecurity by not letting me have a choice in the people who were on stage with me. I appreciate you all being understanding with me as I figure out this new life I’m living !!!”

Meanwhile, Christina has yet to comment on the whole drama – though fans seem to think she unfollowed Britney following the initial post. Juicy!

