Every interviewer in the world would throw money at Britney Spears to secure a tell-all interview, but the pop star has gone it alone, releasing an unexpected YouTube video about her infamous conservatorship.Britney posted the 22-minute video on Sunday but changed it to private just as quickly, also deleting a tweet promoting the clip. It’s unclear if she’ll make the video public again. Britney posted the 22-minute video on Sunday but changed it to private just as quickly, also deleting a tweet promoting the clip. It’s unclear if she’ll make the video public again. As per TMZ, however, Britney really didn’t hold back. She that she’s been offered lots of enticing deals for exclusive interviews, the singer insisted doing something like that would be tacky. She recalled the beginning of her conservatorship, claiming she didn’t really understand why she was placed under it initially. Her controlling father also reportedly told her “I’m Britney Spears and I’m calling the shots” at the time.

Citing the conservatorship as “pure abuse,” Britney recalled traumatic incidents like the day she was placed in psychiatric hold, when paparazzi caused chaos outside her house. “The extent of my madness was playing chase with paparazzi, which is still to this day one of the most fun things I ever did about being famous,” she said.

Britney also discussed the feeling of working under the conservatorship, noting that she often felt like a robot. After she voiced her concern about a dance move in a new show she was working on, Britney alleged that she was taken away to a facility, purportedly because she was worrying for her father’s health. She added that she was then heavily medicated at the facility.

According to the singer, the conservatorship created a claustrophobic existence, controlling everything from her schedule to her friendships to her diet. As she explained in the video, it was only when the #FreeBritney movement took off that she found the confidence to retake control of her own life.

Alongside Elton John, Britney released her first new song in a long while last week. Titled ‘Hold Me Closer’, the dance duet is a spin on Elton’s classic hit ‘Tiny Dancer’ (listen below).