Britney Spears’ lawyer expects that her conservatorship will be terminated “completely and inevitably” this fall.

In a court filing on Wednesday, September 23rd, attorney Mathew Rosengart reiterated that removing Britney’s father, Jamie Spears, from the role of conservator of her estate was his priority.

Since 2008, Jamie Spears has had control over Britney’s contracts and finances.

“While the entire conservatorship is promptly wound down and formally terminated, it is clear that Mr. Spears cannot be permitted to hold a position of control over his daughter for another day,” Mr. Rosengart, wrote in a supplemental petition filed ahead of the next scheduled hearing in the case (September 29th). “Every day Mr. Spears clings to his post is another day of anguish and harm to his daughter.”

Rosengart is urging Judge Brenda Penny to replace Jamie with somebody who could handle the conservatorship on a “temporary, short-term” basis.

Elsewhere in the petition, Rosengart noted Spears’ recent engagement to her longtime boyfriend, actor Sam Asghari. Before Britney can get married, she needs a prenuptial agreement, which requires the involvement of her conservator. Rosengart argued that Jamie’s current role as conservator of the estate “would impede the ability to negotiate and consummate” a prenuptial agreement.

Earlier this month, Jamie Spears filed to terminate the court-ordered conservatorship. On September 7th, Jamie asked the Los Angeles probate court to “seriously consider whether this conservatorship is no longer required” after more 13 years of reiterating that the agreement was in Britney’s best interest.

In August, lawyer’s for Jamie Spears said he planned to step down as Britney’s conservator “when the time is right,” noting that there were “no urgent circumstances justifying Mr. Spears’ immediate suspension.”

In other news, Netflix recently shared a trailer for it’s upcoming Britney Spears documentary, Britney vs Spears, set to debut on September 28th.

Britney vs Spears will premiere one day before Britney’s next hearing on September 29th. In which the court will decide whether or not Spears’ father Jamie will remain her conservator.

“I’ve been in denial. I’ve been in shock. I am traumatized,” Britney said “I just want my life back.”

“I’ve worked my whole life,” Spears’ voiceover is heard saying in the trailer. “I don’t owe these people anything.”

The Netflix documentary, directed by filmmaker Erin Lee Carr, has been in the works for over a year. The documentary is set to explore the Spears’ conservatorship and the alleged corruption of her father’s involvement.

“What was going on inside the conservatorship? And why was she still in one if she was okay?” the trailer says. “There was financial incentives for Jamie, for the lawyers,” a voiceover continues. “Britney made other people a lot of money.”

The documentary promises leaked documents and insider information from “someone very close to the conservatorship.”

Director Erin Lee Car — daughter of journalist David Carr — has previously explored the justice system in her documentaries, How To Fix A Drug Scandal and I Love You, Now Die: The Commonwealth vs. Michelle Carter. Watch the trailer below.

This is the second major documentary to chronicle the Spears conservatorship battle. In February, The New York Times produced a doc in collaboration with Hulu and FX, Framing Britney Spears, which briefly delved into the conservatorship case, the #FreeBritney movement, and the media narrative that has haunted the pop star throughout her career.