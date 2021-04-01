Get the latest Pop Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

Britney Spears and her dad have been long embroiled in a bitter legal feud surrounding her conservatorship and now it’s been revealed he’s filed papers seeking for her to foot the entire bill for the legal fees.

The legal fees for both Britney Spears and her father Jamie Spears are said to come in at around AUD $3.95 million dollars – including a staggering AUD $2.6 million dollars for Jamie Spears’ own lawyers, who are working against Britney’s team.

Documents obtained by Page Six show that Jamie Spears filed papers seeking to have the ‘Baby One More Time‘ singer’s estate pay the fees.

“If approved by the judge, this money would come from Britney’s estate, meaning she essentially would be paying her own father’s lawyers to fight her in court,” a source told Page Six.

Britney Spears has been involved in a legal battle to remove her father from her conservatorship and for the past 12 years Jamie Spears has had control over everything in her life, including her money, career choices and her estate.

Jamie Spears has requested the money to cover services rendered between November 2019 and February 2021. He is also requesting to continue receiving USD $6,000 per month for his role as co-conservator of the estate as well as USD $2,000 for an office space. On top of this excessive amount, Jamie Spears has also asked that his attorneys at Freeman, Freeman & Smiley LLP and Holland & Knight receive USD $756,786 and USD $1.177 million, respectively.

“Britney’s inner circle feels it is an exorbitant amount of money to ask for, especially from someone who is not working at the moment and has stated that she has no plans to resume her career under her father’s control,” the same source also said.

Last month papers filed revealed that Britney Spears is seeking to have her father removed from her conservatorship.

“Petitioner has requested the resignation of the current conservator of her person, James P. Spears, who temporarily relinquished his powers effective as of September 9, 2019,” the court documents filed read. “The within petition requests his replacement by Jodi Pais Montgomery, who has acted as temporary conservator of her person since that date.”

Watch the trailer for Framing Britney Spears, a documentary by The New York Times which takes a look at her conservatorship: