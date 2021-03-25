Get the latest Pop Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

It looks like Britney Spears is taking the next step when it comes to navigating the way out of the labyrinth that is her conservatorship.

According to Variety, the pop star has just filed a petition which formally requests for Jodi Montgomery to replace Jamie Spears as her conservator. The court documents also request for Jamie Spears’ resignation as the key conservator, a role he has held since 2008.

Britney Spears’ lawyer, Samuel Ingham has made the request for Jamie Spears’ resignation. As one of Ingham’s many arguments, he has reportedly referenced an order from 2014 which states that Britney is competent in consenting “to any form of medical treatment”.

The recently filed petition reads, “Petitioner has requested the resignation of the current conservator of her person, James P. Spears, who temporarily relinquished his powers effective as of September 9, 2019. The within petition requests his replacement by Jodi Pais Montgomery, who has acted as temporary conservator of her person since that date.”

It also reads that the petition, “expressly reserves the right to petition for termination of this conservatorship.”

On another noter, earlier this year, Jamie Spears’ lawyer, Vivian Lee Thoreen spoke on NBC, saying that Britney’s conservatorship is in her best interest.

Thoreen said, “Britney being safe and not being taken advantage of is his No. 1 priority, she added, Britney’s father, “would love nothing more than to see Britney not need a conservatorship.”

“Whether or not there is an end to the conservatorship really depends on Britney. If she wants to end her conservatorship, she can file a petition to end it.”

And now it looks like Britney and her legal team have done just that.

According to Variety, if the petition is successful, Montgomery will become Britney Spears’ permanent conservator, which among many things will reportedly give Montgomery control over the Britney’s medical treatment.